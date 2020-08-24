KBR's Proprietary Cracker Technology Selected By Baofeng Energy For Project In China

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (KBR) - Get Report has been awarded two contracts by Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group Co. Ltd (Baofeng Energy) for its 500KTA coal to olefins project & 500KTA C2-C5 comprehensive utilization project to be built in Ningdong Town, Lingwu City, Ningxia, China.

Under the terms of the contracts, KBR will provide process technology licensing and process design packages for this project, which will have an annual production capacity of one million tons of olefins. Once completed, the complex will be the largest single-train methanol to olefins (MTO) plant in the world.

KBR will use a combination of its best-in-class SCORE ™ steam cracking and MTO recovery technologies to achieve Baofeng Energy's project objectives of highest yields and lowest capital investment. The SCORE steam cracking unit will convert the ethane and propane feedstock into ethylene and propylene, which are later separated and further purified in the MTO recovery section to ensure the quality needed to produce polymer grade ethylene and propylene. The MTO recovery process utilizes KBR's commercially-proven technology, which in addition to superior performance provides CAPEX and OPEX advantages over other technologies.

"We are proud that Baofeng Energy has selected KBR for this breakthrough world-scale MTO complex," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology Solutions. "This award is a reaffirmation of our continued commitment to helping our clients maintain their competitive edge through technological advancements and delivering the best return on their investments."

For more than 50 years, KBR's Technology Solutions business unit has been delivering the technologies, flexible solutions and expertise that petrochemical manufacturers rely on to produce ethylene, propylene, acetyls, phenolics, vinyls and other specialty products from a variety of feedstocks in a safe, efficient, and sustainable manner.

About KBR

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and solutions across the asset and program life cycle within the government services, technology and industrial sectors. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

