KBR, Inc. To Hold Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (KBR) - Get Report announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time ( 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). The company plans to issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call. Both will be available on KBR's website.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations section of KBR's website at https://investors.kbr.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call on our website or by telephone at +1.719.457.0820, passcode: 4709039.

