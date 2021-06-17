KB Home announces the grand opening of Willow View, a new-home community in Converse, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home (KBH) - Get Report today announced the grand opening of Willow View, a new, single-family home community in Converse. Willow View is conveniently located near Loop 1604 and Interstate 10, and within minutes of Randolph Air Force Base. Residents will enjoy the community's proximity to The Forum at Olympia Parkway for its variety of shopping and dining, and Crescent Bend Nature Park for its nature trails and bird-watching opportunities.

The homes at Willow View showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, master suites with walk-in closets, spacious lofts and optional gas cooking. The community features one- and two-story floor plans with up to six bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and ranging in size from approximately 1,000 to 2,800 square feet. Willow View also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

"Willow View's convenient location near major highways makes for an easy commute to San Antonio-area employers," said Rob Wasyliw, President of KB Home's San Antonio division. "As with other KB Home communities, Willow View provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs."

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR ® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Willow View sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $200,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR ® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA's strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

