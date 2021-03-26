KB Home (KBH) - Get Report today announced the grand opening of Pieridae, a community of new, ranch-style homes in highly desirable Galt, California. Pieridae is conveniently located near Interstate 5 and Highway 99, just 20 miles south of Sacramento and a short drive to Lodi's famous wineries. The new community is also close to popular outdoor recreation destinations, including Cosumnes River Preserve and the Northern California Delta Recreation Area. Pieridae provides homeowners the opportunity to enjoy Galt's small-town atmosphere with the added benefit of premier shopping, dining and entertainment nearby.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005027/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Pieridae, its latest new-home community in Galt, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new single-story homes at Pieridae showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community's floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,300 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

"Pieridae's ideal location near Interstate 5 and Highway 99 provides easy access to Sacramento and the area's major employers," said Adam Hieb, President of KB Home's Sacramento division. "The new community offers our popular single-story floor plans and is close to popular shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation. As with other KB Home communities, Pieridae provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget."

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR ® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Pieridae's sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $450,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR ® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA's strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005027/en/