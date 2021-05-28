KB Home (KBH) - Get Report today announced the grand opening of McCartney Center Collection, a new community of ranch-style homes in a popular Casa Grande master plan. The new community is situated on East McCartney Road, just off Interstate 10 and is convenient to Highway 87, Chandler and the Southeast Valley. Home shoppers will enjoy the master plan's amenities, which include a park, children's playground, covered ramada, basketball court and plenty of open space. McCartney Center Collection is also close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation, including golfing at Dave White Municipal Golf Course and hiking and biking at Casa Grande Mountain Trail.

KB Home announces the grand opening of McCartney Center Collection, a new-home community in a popular Casa Grande, Arizona master plan. (Photo: Business Wire)

The single-story homes at McCartney Center Collection showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and large backyards. The community's floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and two baths, and range in size from approximately 1,300 to 2,300 square feet. Additionally, McCartney Center Collection will offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

"Our McCartney Center Collection is situated in a popular Casa Grande master plan that is convenient to Interstate 10. The new community features family friendly amenities and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation," said Kevin McAndrews, President of KB Home's Phoenix division. "As with other KB Home communities, McCartney Center Collection offers home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget."

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR ® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The McCartney Center Collection sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins in the $280,000s.

