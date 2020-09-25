KB Home (KBH) - Get Report today announced the grand opening of Little Soos Creek, a new single-family home community situated in a quaint Covington neighborhood. The new community is close to local parks, shopping, dining and entertainment, and offers easy access to the Sounder commuter train, Interstate 5 and Highways 18 and 167 for quick commutes to the Seattle area's major employment centers.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Little Soos Creek, its latest new-home community in Covington, Washington, priced from the $490,000s. (Photo: Business Wire)

Little Soos Creek is the homebuilder's first Seattle-area community to offer the new KB Home Office, a dedicated room that delivers comfort, function and aesthetics. In this private work space, homeowners can host online presentations or small in-person meetings and boost their productivity. The new KB Home Office includes a built-in workstation with generous counter and cabinet space as well as large open shelving for displays, books, files and other accessories. Additionally, Little Soos Creek will have high-speed fiber internet, and the room incorporates an upgraded electrical package, including receptacles, an ultra-fast USB charging outlet and additional data/teleport. Homebuyers can further personalize this dedicated office by choosing from the desirable and affordable options available at the KB Home Design Studio.

In addition to offering the new KB Home Office, the two-story homes at Little Soos Creek showcase desirable design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, lofts, large master suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community's floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,700 square feet.

"Little Soos Creek is situated in a quiet neighborhood where homeowners can enjoy the surrounding walking paths, open space and the adjacent tranquil creek. Little Soos Creek is also walking distance to area schools, close to outdoor recreation at Soos Creek Trailhead and Covington Community Park, and a short drive to Tiger Mountain and Snoqualmie Pass," said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home's Seattle division. "In addition to selecting an ideal location for this community, we have redesigned our floor plans to meet the needs of today's homeowners and are pleased to offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room our customers can easily personalize for the way they work, at a price that fits their budget."

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR ® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Little Soos Creek sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment only. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $490,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR ® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA's strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

