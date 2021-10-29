KB Home (KBH) - Get KB Home Report today announced the grand opening of Alina and Asher, two new-home communities in the highly desirable Glen Loma Ranch master plan. Alina and Asher are situated in the scenic foothills of Gilroy, California, just off US-101, providing access to Silicon Valley's major employment centers. The new communities are also minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment, and a short drive to local wineries as well as popular outdoor recreation at Gilroy Gardens, Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz and Pinnacles National Park.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005535/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Alina and Asher, two new-home communities situated in the highly desirable Glen Loma Ranch master plan in Gilroy, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

Glen Loma Ranch is a beautiful, master-planned community featuring over 150 acres of open space with woodlands, natural canyons, streams and wildlife corridors that has been preserved as a permanent refuge for residents and the community at large. When completed, Glen Loma Ranch will feature pedestrian and bicycle friendly trails, two community parks and numerous gathering places. The extensive network of trails will allow for easy access from one end of the community to the other and connect the neighborhood to local schools, parks and natural open spaces.

KB Home's Alina provides a selection of attractive floor plans offering beautiful kitchens with large islands, generous dens and ample storage. The homes feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,200 square feet.

The single-story homes at Asher showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community's floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,800 to 2,200 square feet.

"We are excited to debut our two new-home communities, Alina and Asher at Glen Loma Ranch," said Chris Apostolopoulos, Regional General Manager of KB Home's South Bay division. "Homebuyers will enjoy the many planned amenities as well as the communities' proximity to retail, dining, outdoor recreation and Silicon Valley's major employment centers. As with other KB Home communities, Alina and Asher provide home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs."

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR ® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Alina and Asher at Glen Loma Ranch sales offices and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment only. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $880,000s for Alina and $960,000s for Asher.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR ® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005535/en/