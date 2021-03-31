Katy Gaul-Stigge Is Selected For City & State's Above & Beyond List

Goodwill® Industries of Greater NY and Northern NJ President & CEO Katy Gaul-Stigge is one of forty NY women honored by City & State for their accomplishments in government, politics, business, and the nonprofit sector as she celebrates her fifth anniversary with the organization in March

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries® of Greater NY and Northern NJ, Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ) is pleased to announced that President & CEO Katy Gaul-Stigge is one of forty women in New York State from government, politics, business, and the nonprofit sectors recognized for their leadership and accomplishments during March, Women's History month, by City & State in its annual Above & Beyond list which includes an outstanding group of civil rights leaders, candidates for elected office, and groundbreaking innovators. In March, Gaul-Stigge is also celebrating her fifth anniversary since she was appointed President and CEO of Goodwill NYNJ and last month she was selected to the 2021 Nonprofit Power 100 list. City & State is the media organization covering NY's local and state politics and policy.

"We can't leave anyone behind because of barriers if we want to live in a dynamic city and a community where everyone's working and contributing," says Katy Gaul-Stigge, Goodwill NYNJ President& CEO. "We don't want to just return to 2019 after the pandemic; we need to do better and I look forward to participating in that recovery process."

Katy Gaul-Stigge joined Goodwill NYNJ, the historic social enterprise, in March 2016. In 2019, Goodwill NYNJ served over 26,000 individuals with mental health, job training, transitional work, and job coaching. Including keeping people in work and placing nearly 2000 in new jobs outside of Goodwill thrift stores. Gaul-Stigge oversees the operations of 64 Goodwill NYNJ programs and 23 retail locations in the New York City metropolitan area, Northern New Jersey, Long Island, the Hudson Valley and the capital region of NY. In the pandemic, Goodwill NYNJ launched a bridge pathway pilot to prepare job-seekers for advanced technology training programs. Mission Services division reconfigure services into a hybrid virtual and in-person service model in response to COVID-19. Retail Operations division opened first multi-purpose outlet, eCommerce, warehouse facility, launched the Curated concept, created new corporate donation opportunities, and rescued over 43 million pounds of clothes, shoes and household items from the landfill in 2019.

Gaul-Stigge led key City-wide agencies in the fourteen years of city service prior to joining Goodwill NYNJ. A major force in workforce development strategy and policy, she gained national and international attention for her development of Mayor de Blasio's Career Pathways strategy as the Executive Director of the Mayor's Office of Workforce Development. Including as Deputy Commissioner at Human Resources Administration (HRA) for Employment & Contracts workforce program including the Back 2 Work, Jobs-Plus, and subsidized job programs. Gaul-Stigge was also Assistant Commissioner at New York City's Small Business Services (SBS.) where she led the Training and Advancement team which launched NYC Training Guide and expanded anti-poverty programs for working New Yorkers. Gaul-Stigge is well-known as a workforce development leader and policy voice. She has presented at numerous conferences and think-tank symposiums.

Katy Gaul-Stigge lives in Brooklyn and is a graduate of Columbia School of Social Work and Mt. Holyoke College. She is a member of Coro Leadership NY, Greater NY, and is a member of the NYCETC Board of Directors and mentor for 92 St Y Women in Power fellows. She wears clothes from Goodwill every day.

Read Gaul-Stigge's profile on City & State and the link to the digital magazine HERE. Register to attend the event taking place March 31 at 5 p.m. (EDT) using the Registration Link here.

Revenue from Goodwill stores and ShopGoodwill.com/NYNJ supports Goodwill NYNJ's placement, training, on-the-job coaching, and retention services that support individuals with disabilities and other barriers on their journey to employment and a better life for themselves and their families. Goodwill NYNJ also helps individuals with psychiatric disabilities stay healthy and on the job. The nonprofit helps people get jobs outside Goodwill stores at hospitals and health care centers, tech and accounting firms, and NYC agencies.

About Goodwill NYNJ:

Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates retail stores throughout the region powered by donations of clothing and household items. Goodwill NYNJ translates those donations into workforce development services for people with disabilities and the unemployed, and job training leading to employment. Annually, Goodwill NYNJ services build better lives for thousands of New York City Metropolitan Area residents and their families. For nearly 106 years, the agency's mission has been to empower individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment to gain independence through the power of work. Learn more about Goodwill NYNJ at http://www.goodwillnynj.org; follow us on Twitter: @ GoodwillNYNJ; and find us on Facebook or Instagram: GoodwillNYNJ.

