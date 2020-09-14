Katrina Liddell Named Finalist For 2020 Influential Woman In Trucking Award

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report has announced that Katrina Liddell, one of its North American transportation unit presidents, has been named a finalist for the 2020 Influential Woman in Trucking Award. Liddell serves as president of the company's global forwarding and expedite operations.

This is the 10th year that the Women in Trucking Association (WIT) has presented the award, which honors women leaders and their achievements in the freight transportation industry. WIT is a non-profit organization that works to encourage the employment of women in trucking and minimize the obstacles they face.

Liddell became the first woman president within the North American transportation group for XPO, a global provider of supply chain solutions, after previously leading the group's sales organization. She joined XPO from Johnson Controls International, where her 14-year tenure included general manager of the global building automation systems business and senior roles in enterprise account management, vertical market development, operations and customer relations. She holds a juris master degree from Emory University School of Law and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Drew Wilkerson, XPO's president of North American transportation, said, "Katrina is a role model for women across the supply chain industry and a standout leader at XPO. Women in Trucking has made an excellent choice in recognizing Katrina as a national finalist and influencer."

The winner of the 2020 Influential Woman in Trucking Award will be revealed on November 13, 2020 immediately following the virtual panel discussion, "How Remarkable Women Unleash their Leadership Potential," at the WIT Accelerate! Conference and Expo. Liddell and the other award finalists will participate on the panel. Registration for the event is available here.

About XPO LogisticsXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world.

