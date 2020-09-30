Katie Peterson Named Partner At Merchant McIntyre

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Merchant McIntyre Associates is pleased to announce that Kathryn (Katie) E. Peterson has been named Partner and General Counsel.

Ms. Peterson has served Merchant McIntyre since its inception, successfully leading its efforts to secure millions of dollars in federal grant funding for its clients. Over her career, Ms. Peterson has secured over $150 million in discretionary funding on behalf of hospitals and health care systems, higher education institutions, and municipal governments across the country.

"Katie has emerged as a strategic and indispensable leader at our agency during the past several years," said Mark McIntyre. "Our position as a leading government relations and grants firm and our future are tied directly to her growth and leadership. Katie gets a lot of praise from her colleagues for making the trains run on time. That's true, but she's also helped design and build the train station!"

Merchant McIntyre is one of the fastest-growing and most successful federal government relations firms focused on federal grant funding in Washington. Merchant McIntyre has successfully implemented dozens of federally funded education, health care, public safety, economic, workforce, and community development projects for its clients in the last nine months alone.

Prior to joining Merchant McIntyre, Ms. Peterson worked at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and began her career in Washington as a legislative aide to U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, representing her home state of Florida. Katie received her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and German from Stetson University, and earned her Juris Doctor from Washington and Lee University School of Law.

Ms. Peterson will continue to serve at Merchant McIntyre as General Counsel.

Merchant McIntyre Associates is the leading federal government relations agency serving nonprofits and for-profit corporations that resonate with our values. Since 1994, MM professionals have excelled at achieving our clients' federal funding, legislative, regulatory, and policy objectives.

Our bipartisan agency is comprised of former Congressional staff, Executive Branch officials, grant writers, subject matter experts, and marketing professionals. Because we know how Washington works, we know how to make Washington work for you.

