Ledyard National Bank is pleased to announce that Kathy Underwood, President and CEO, will be presented the Sandra J. Pattie Distinguished Leadership Award at Banking New England's annual New England Women in Banking Conference. The award is presented to female role models who have made an exceptional mark on the region's banking industry. Kathy will be honored during the conference at an awards luncheon on October 16 th, in Newport, Rhode Island. This conference features a stellar array of accomplished women leaders and is the only event specifically designed for all women in banking throughout New England.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200828005362/en/

Kathy Underwood, President and CEO, Ledyard National Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Margaret Rightmire, Ledyard National Bank Board Chair, stated, "Kathy is a dedicated community banker who has worked tirelessly for her industry, promoting trusted, relationship-based banking, hands-on personal service, and invaluable financial expertise. Her leadership has propelled Ledyard to the top of its community banking class, guiding the organization to be ever-more relevant as the environment and landscape in which we operate changes. Her leadership has also helped enable Ledyard to meet the needs of our clients, employees, shareholders, and the communities we operate in."

Leading Ledyard since 2005, Kathy currently serves on the board of directors of the Independent Community Bankers of America where she also serves as Chair of the Education Committee. She continues to serve on the board of ICBA Securities and the ICBA Certification Board. From 2018 to 2020 Kathy served as Treasurer and Executive Committee member of the ICBA. She is a member of the Upper Valley Corporate Council, a Director of the Community Bankers Association of New Hampshire, a corporation member for the Montshire Museum of Science, and a board member of the New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts.

She is a former Board member and past President of the New Hampshire Bankers Association, past Advisory Board member for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Community Bank Council in Washington DC, and served a six year term on the Board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston where she also served as the Chair of their Audit Committee. She is a past Board member of Kendal at Hanover where she served for 9 years and chaired the Strategic Planning Committee. In addition, she is a past board member of the American Heart Association Founder Affiliate Board, the New Hampshire American Heart Association board, and a Go Red for Women Chair.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991, is a full-service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment, tax and wealth management services.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned "OTC Markets" under the trading symbol LFGP. Shares may be traded through an individual's broker. For more information, please refer to the "Investor Relations" section of the bank's website at www.ledyardbank.com or contact the bank's Chief Financial Officer, Gregory D. Steverson.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, competitive pressure in the banking industry, balance sheet management, net interest margin variations, the effect of changes in equity prices on assets under management, the ability to control costs and expenses, changes in the interest rate environment, financial policies of the United States government, and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200828005362/en/