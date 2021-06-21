Kathy Krenger is joining Kraft Heinz as its new Chief Communications Officer. She will begin her new role on July 21, reporting directly to CEO Miguel Patricio. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) today announced that Kathy Krengeris joining the company as its new Chief Communications Officer. Currently Senior Vice President, Global Communications, for Hyatt Hotels Corporation, she will begin her new role on July 21, reporting directly to CEO Miguel Patricio. Michael Mullen, Head of Global Communications and Corporate Affairs at Kraft Heinz, has decided to retire after 23 distinguished years with the company, effective Aug. 15.

Krenger brings more than 25 years of corporate and agency experience as a Communications leader to her new role. At Hyatt, she led corporate, internal, brand and field communications for the company and more than 1,000 hotels worldwide. During her years at Edelman, she supported clients across travel and tourism, consumer packaged goods, and retail, with a concentration in food and beverage. While there, she created two crisis communications marketing agencies to provide global clients including Kellogg's, Nestlé, the Florida Department of Citrus, Campari America brands, Darden Restaurants, Jim Beam brands, and Unilever with deeper expertise in the unique food and beverage industry. At Burson-Marsteller, she led the global McDonald's Corp. account, including the brand's Olympic sponsorship, as well as Kellogg's, Six Flags, and Ticketmaster.

"I am excited to welcome Kathy Krenger to the Kraft Heinz team," said CEO Miguel Patricio. "She's an award-winning communicator and storyteller who brings a wealth of experience to the Kraft Heinz table. Kathy is a strategic thinker who is joining us with decades of expertise across a wide range of industries - including the CPG, retail and food and beverage space. And I am thrilled to know that Kathy is personally passionate about food. We look forward to her helping us live and communicate our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious."

Mullen has had an accomplished and exciting career at Kraft Heinz, first joining H.J. Heinz Company in 1998. He has served as the Company's primary media spokesperson for the past two decades and led both internal and external Global communications.

"I want to personally thank Michael for the many significant contributions he made to Kraft Heinz - both before and during my tenure as CEO," said Patricio. "He has been an invaluable partner to me and the rest of my senior Leadership Team. Michael is a respected and tireless leader who always put the Company first. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement and much happiness as he steps into this next stage of his life."

