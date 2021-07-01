Kathy Ireland® Worldwide Partners With AERAS

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AERAS, a U.S.-based technology company specializing in innovative sanitization products and services, has joined a select group of emerging entrepreneurs to partner with kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®). The new AERAS- Micro by kathy ireland offers consumers a hand-held peace of mind against germs and grime on the go.

The newest product in AERAS' integrated offerings, the AERAS- Micro by kathy ireland is perfect for sanitizing grocery cart handles, gas station pumps and door handles. Safe to use on papers, legal documents, cash, electronics and touch screens, the Micro is convenient and effective. Its compact design allows for a 30 mL tank of sanitizer and its micro-USB charger allows for convenient charging capabilities and more than two hours of uninterrupted usage.

"AERAS is about using out-of-this-world technology to give peace of mind to consumers, whether that's using our patented drone technology to sanitize stadiums and arenas or developing products like the AERAS- Micro by kathy ireland to help protect parents and shoppers from viruses and germs," said Eric Lloyd, CEO and co-founder of AERAS. "We're excited to partner with kathy ireland® Worldwide and their massive business network on such a sleek and savvy item that lets customers have sanitization at their fingertips."

"We are delighted to collaborate with AERAS, because they are such an innovative company," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide. "Both of our firms share vision and commitments to bettering the human condition. Eric and Justin's mission to help safely reconnect people with the activities and events they've always enjoyed is also very important to everyone at kiWW®. We look forward to introducing our customers to the AERAS- Micro, which gives them the ability to carry peace of mind in their purse, large pocket, backpack, luggage and more." This past week, Kathy Ireland shattered glass ceilings when kiWW® was named as the 15th most powerful brand in the world by License Global magazine. This is the highest ranking for a woman-owned and for an individually-owned business in the licensing industry. Kathy will enter the Licensing Hall of Fame this year as the youngest inductee in history.

"The opportunity to work with kiWW® is particularly helpful to AERAS as an emerging industry leader. It means a great deal for our growing company to be able to integrate and benefit from the global respect of the kathy ireland® Worldwide brand and its Chair, Kathy personally," said Jim Abel, global director of business development for AERAS. "Very few entrepreneurs in emerging companies are able to strategically and successfully manage through their selective process, and have the unique access of working with and benefitting from specialized industry experience."

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, AERAS is an emerging technology company with a patented charged-electrostatic drone. It's the only company in the United States certified by the FAA to use drones specifically to sanitize outdoor venues against COVID-19 and other viral pathogens. AERAS has used its patented charged-electrostatic drone technology, combined with EPA best practices, to sanitize Churchill Downs for the largest sporting event since the pandemic and PPG Paints Arena for Pittsburgh Penguins hockey games.

The new AERAS- Micro by kathy ireland will be available for purchase at aerasfog.com.

About kathy ireland ® Worldwide (ki WW ® )

kiWW ® is listed as the 15 th most powerful brand in the world by License Global Magazine -- the highest ranking for a woman-owned and individual-owned business in the licensing industry. Kathy Ireland will enter the Licensing Hall of Fame this year as the youngest inductee in history. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Ms. Ireland, on behalf of kiWW®, will be receiving the ICON award by The International Home Furnishings Representatives Association (IHFRA), which is not given annually, and only to an individual who has made highly significant contributions to the industry throughout the course of his or her career. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine more times than Sports Illustrated. kiWW ® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW ® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW ® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Society.

