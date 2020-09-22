Kathy Ireland® Small Business Network Offers UBS Global Wealth Management Services To Its Clients

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®) is delighted to announce that its Small Business Network clients will now receive access to UBS Global Wealth Management's vast array of services.

kathy ireland® Small Business Network (kiSBN) clients will be working closely with UBS financial advisors experienced in the needs of small businesses, supported by UBS's Business Owners segment team. This includes cash management, financial education programs for owners and employees, risk management, business lending and expense control.

"As a world-leader in Wealth Management, we felt that UBS's suite of services enable entrepreneurs at every level, from small family-owned businesses to CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, to continue to adapt and innovate in these unusual times," said Kathy Ireland. "Equally important to us is the tremendous focus UBS has on philanthropy and financial literacy."

The kathy ireland® Small Business Network was formed specifically to help owners of small businesses strategize and implement individual marketing plans, seek growth potential, and give back to colleagues and communities.

"We are incredibly inspired by UBS and their best-in-class, financial products and services and it is a privilege that we are able to suggest these services to our clients," said Ms. Ireland. About kathy ireland® Worldwide : kathy ireland Worldwide (kiWW) is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Furniture Today names Kathy Ireland herself as one of the most influential leaders in the home/furniture industry. Kathy is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global Magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion as well. kiWW is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy Ireland appears regularly in Forbes, gracing the cover twice in the U.S. and once in Asia to date.

