Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) - Get Report ("Camping World"), the nation's largest network of RV-centric retail locations and kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW ®), listed as the 26 th top licensor in the world by License Global magazine, have entered into a licensing agreement to launch kathy ireland® Recreation & Adventure. The new line of furniture for the recreational vehicle (RV) aftermarket and RV original equipment manufacturer space will be available exclusively at Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors retail locations plus online beginning December 2020.

"I have always been blown away by the style of the kathy ireland® Home products, so when the opportunity came around to partner together in the RV space, we jumped at the chance," said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World Holdings. "Kathy's brand represents a fashionable and affordable lifestyle and has always been at the forefront of emerging trends. This collection gives customers the chance to browse through an impressive collection for the perfect pieces that will best complement their interior design," continued Mr. Lemonis.

"Collaborating with Marcus, a friend, a mentor, and one of the most brilliant business titans of our times, is truly exciting," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW ® who is named one of the Most Influential Leaders in the furniture industry by Furniture Today. "When I first spoke with Marcus a few years ago, my belief, in that moment, was that one day we would have the opportunity to collaborate. Marcus believes in "People, Process, Product," and Camping World is America's premier destination for everything RV. The team of people at Camping World is extraordinary. Honest. Patriotic. Family-focused, leaders who care about every customer. Marcus is not only one of the most respected business minds, leaders, and visionaries of our times, he is also someone who shares our entire team's passion for improving the human condition around the world. We are all truly honored by this collaboration," adds Ms. Ireland.

The launch of the kathy ireland® Recreation & Adventure furniture line is a starting point as the companies look to expand their relationship in the future with other categories such as beddings, linens, textiles, bath etc.

About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is the leading outdoor and camping retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair and the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with over 160 retail locations in 36 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. Coupled with an unsurpassed portfolio of industry-leading brands including, Gander RV and Outdoors, Good Sam, Overton's, The House, and Windward/W82, Camping World Holdings has become synonymous with outdoor experiences. Camping World's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWH".

For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com

About kathy ireland ® Worldwide (kiWW ®)

kiWW ® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine more times than Sports Illustrated. kiWW ® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW ® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW ® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Society.

