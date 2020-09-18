KENNESAW, Ga., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Katherine P. Taylor, MD, Ph.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Family Practitioner in the field of Medicine in acknowledgment of her devotion to patient-centered care with Mind & Body Christian Health Group.

Mind & Body Christian Health Group was created by the husband and wife team, Brandon and Brittany Browne, with the intention of being mindful of the people it serves, integrating healthcare providers, and providing a peaceful environment. It has grown successfully on the solid foundation of five principles, including effective customer service, affordable patient care, and the integration of mental health care and primary care, just to name a few. The health group offers quality services to individuals and entire families from a physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual perspective, including primary care, functional medicine, Christian mental health counseling, and massage therapy.

As a distinguished family practitioner, Dr. Taylor has garnered six years of vast knowledge and professional experience in the medical field. In her current capacity, she prides herself on combining her love for serving her community with her compassionate heart to provide top quality family practice and patient care at the Mind & Body Christian Health Group.

Before the beginning of her medical career, Dr. Taylor earned her BS, MS, and Ph.D. in electrical engineering all from Georgia Tech. She conducted research in electrical engineering at the Georgia Research Institute. Later, she taught engineering courses for eight years at Southern Polytech (now Kennesaw State's Marietta Campus) and then taught a variety of high school and university level science and math classes at Cherokee Christian School and Dominion Christian High School. Her teaching experiences sparked a love for human anatomy and was encouraged to attend Atlanta School of Massage where she became a licensed massage therapist. Later, Dr. Taylor graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, where she received her medical degree. To further her education, she went on to complete her Family Practice residency at Floyd Medical Center ( Rome, GA). As a board-certified in family practice, Dr. Taylor is currently working on a certification in functional medicine with the Institute of Functional Medicine.

Remaining abreast of the latest developments in her field,, Dr. Taylor has maintained active memberships with the Christian Medical and Dental Association, American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians, and the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians.

In her free time, Dr. Taylor enjoys traveling around the world and embarking on new adventures. Her adventures have led her tornado chasing and swimming with sharks.

In recognition of her contributions to the medical field, Dr. Taylor is an awardee of 2020 Top Doctor.

