LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Skin Health Clinic on Melrose, Kate Somerville and her team have treated the multiple signs and stages of aging for over a decade with expertly formulated blends of active ingredients that deliver maximum results, with no downtime. Today, Kate Somerville is excited to introduce KateCeuticals, a comprehensive age repair system that Kate has spent over a decade formulating and perfecting.

Kate Somerville launches KateCeuticals, the 1st dedicated age repair line from the award-winning clinical skincare brand

KateCeuticals delivers clinic-level results with a powerful combination of high-performance, active ingredients that tackle multiple signs of aging skin, while minimizing irritation.

"The signs of aging skin are complex, and they present on the skin in multiple ways and continue to evolve over time," says Founder Kate Somerville. "KateCeuticals brings my comprehensive clinical approach home by combining active ingredients that deliver maximum results, with formulations that require no downtime, and protect and improve the natural skin barrier."

More specifically, the franchise combines the power of peptides with other well-known ingredients such as retinol, glycolic acid, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides. Peptides are key because they trigger skin to produce vital collagen and elastin and are the foundation for overall skin health, while the other active ingredients act as boosters that target specific signs of aging such as wrinkles (retinol), dryness (HA, ceramides, moisture complex), dullness (niacinamide), and sagging skin (HA & peptides).

The KateCeuticals franchise will launch on February 15, 2021 with three products. Kate Somerville plans to expand the collection with future product launches.

TOTAL REPAIR CREAM ( $120 / 30ml): Clinically perfected to deliver visible results fast, this comprehensive age repair cream is uniquely formulated with a Peptide + Ceramide Repair Complex, Advance Moisture Complex, and Antioxidants that work together to visibly diminish the signs of aging. Super hydrating and ingredient-rich, this power cream helps restore the natural skin barrier while improving skin texture and working to keep skin looking younger and healthier.

CLINICAL RESULTS: After just 1 use, 100% reported softer & more supple skin. After just 1 week, 93% of women reported increase in radiance and improved firmness.

LIFTING EYE CREAM ( $120 / 15ml):This fast acting, highly concentrated eye cream lifts and firms delicate under eye skin. Expertly formulated with a proprietary combination of Ceramides, Hyaluronic Acid, and a Triple Peptide Complex, it improves skin firmness and combats signs of visible aging around the eye.

CLINICAL RESULTS: After just 1 use, 96% had immediate improvement in crow's feet and hydration.

FIRMING SERUM ( $98 / 30ml): Packed with a Tri-Peptide Hyaluronic Acid Complex and skin-restoring Ceramides, this clinically perfected hydrating serum firms and smooths to reduce the appearance of fine lines, deep wrinkles and improve luminosity while minimizing irritation.

CLINICAL RESULTS: After 2 weeks, 97% reported improvements in fine lines and wrinkles.

Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Collection is available on February 15, 2021 on Katesomerville.com and Nordstrom.com and March 2, 2021 on Sephora.com and in Sephora stores nationwide.

ABOUT KATE SOMERVILLE:Kate Somerville Skincare lives, breathes, and embodies the intersection of clinical skincare and prestige beauty. The brand's targeted treatments and products originate from the transformative results created for clients in the Skin Health Clinic on Melrose in Los Angeles. As a company, Kate Somerville takes pride in using high- powered, efficacious ingredients actively balanced to deliver visible results without irritation or downtime. Whether treating a VIP client in the clinic or delivering results from the comfort of home through her prestige product line, Kate truly believes that everyone deserves beautiful skin and promises to help you get there.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kate-somerville-launches-kateceuticals-301227831.html

SOURCE Kate Somerville Skincare