Kate Keene Promoted To Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Talent, And Diversity, Equity And Inclusion At Ingersoll Rand (Photo: Business Wire)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) - Get Report, a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, is pleased to appoint two company executive leadership positions. Elizabeth "Liz" Meloy Hepding is named senior vice president, business development, and Kate Keene is promoted to senior vice president, human resources, talent, and diversity, equity and inclusion. Both Hepding and Keene will report to Vicente Reynal, president and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand, as part of his executive leadership team and be based in Davidson, N.C.

As senior vice president of business development, Hepding will oversee business development strategy, sourcing, execution, and integration, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, joint ventures and strategic partnerships. Her appointment will be effective July 19 and she will relocate from Chicago to Davidson, N.C.

With more than 20 years of strategy, M&A and corporate development experience, Hepding joins Ingersoll Rand from PurposeBuilt Brands where she served as vice president of corporate development since 2019 and guided the company's expansion through acquisitions. Prior to that, she was senior vice president, strategy and corporate development at Essendant Inc., where she was responsible for all acquisitions, divestitures and partnerships, and led the execution of Essendant's sale to Staples. She began her career in investment banking, spending more than a decade in the industry, primarily at UBS Investment Bank where she held roles of increasing responsibility.

"Liz's vast experience in business development strategy and M&A, with expertise in target identification, pipeline generation and negotiations, combined with her broad industry experience across many sectors including industrial manufacturing makes her a strong fit for Ingersoll Rand," said Reynal. "She brings further leadership in integration planning and executing key strategic initiatives - both of which are areas where Ingersoll Rand is known for delivering on our commitments to stockholders and generating near and long-term value. We welcome Liz to the team, and I am confident she will offer valuable guidance and counsel, and help deliver growth for our company."

Effective immediately, Keene will lead the global strategy for all human resources, talent and organization capability, and diversity, equity and inclusion for Ingersoll Rand. She will serve as a key member of the executive management team, and will provide counsel to the executive team on important matters such as organizational design and talent decisions. She succeeds Craig Mundy who is retiring in early 2022 after 15 years with the company to spend time with family and focus on his national and community board appointments. Mundy will help with the transition and special projects until his retirement.

In her most recent role, Keene served as an HR business partner for the company's global Precision and Science Technologies segment as well as led the North America region HR team. She joined Ingersoll Rand in 2016 as director of HR for corporate functions and then led a global HR team supporting the Fluid Management, Material Handling and Power Tools business units, where she aligned HR strategies and processes to the most pressing business needs. In addition to Ingersoll Rand, Keene has nearly 20 years of experience in human resources leadership positions at GE and Sabic. She received her bachelor's degree in business administration and management from Pennsylvania State University.

"Promoting Kate from within the company is a testament to Ingersoll Rand's proven approach to diversity and leadership talent development, succession and deployment, which is a key tenet of our strategy," Reynal noted. "Kate and Craig have worked together for several years which will provide an advantage for a swift and seamless transition. On behalf of everyone at Ingersoll Rand, I thank Craig for his contributions to the company and wish him well in retirement. He has been instrumental in developing our company Purpose, Values and culture, and instilling his leadership for strategically managing talent as a way to drive business performance. Craig tirelessly worked to build our new Ingersoll Rand with inspired teams, talented and capable employees and improved offerings and capabilities within our global HR function, and Kate will build on the foundation Craig has developed."

