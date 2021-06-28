Kate Cronin To Join Moderna As Chief Brand Officer On July 12

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Kate Cronin will join Moderna as Chief Brand Officer effective Monday, July 12, 2021. She will serve on Moderna's Executive Committee and report to Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel.

"I am thrilled to welcome Kate to Moderna as our Chief Brand Officer and to the Executive Committee. Kate has an impressive track record of strategic planning and execution while using creativity and a digital-first mindset to create integrated, best-in-class campaigns for global commercial biopharmaceutical companies," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "Kate is joining the team during a time of rapid growth as we continue to scale up. I look forward to partnering with her to amplify Moderna's story and the promise of mRNA science for patients."

Ms. Cronin joins Moderna from Ogilvy Health, part of WPP plc. (WPP) - Get Report, where she served as Global CEO. In this role, she led the full spectrum of Ogilvy Health's core capabilities including public relations and influence, brand strategy, advertising, medical education, market access, and patient and consumer engagement. Additionally, Ms. Cronin grew Ogilvy's business in the health and wellness arena, encompassing a broad portfolio including pharmaceuticals, consumer health, insurance, hospitals, health technology and medical devices. Ms. Cronin led integrated campaigns involving social, digital, brand and public relations for Ogilvy's largest, long-term health clients including BMS, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck and Pfizer.

Prior to her role as CEO, Ms. Cronin held numerous leadership roles within Ogilvy including Global Managing Director, Managing Director of Ogilvy Public Relations' New York office, and most recently Co-President of Ogilvy Health in the United States. Ms. Cronin was named a health influencer by PRWeek and Medical Marketing & Media (MM&M) and was inducted to the 2020 MM&M Hall of Femme and the 2021 PRWeek Hall of Femme. Her work at Ogilvy led to numerous industry awards, including Effies, MM&M, PR Sabres and PRWeek Silver Anvils. Before her 17-year tenure at Ogilvy, Ms. Cronin was a Partner at Porter Novelli.

An advocate of diversity and inclusion, Ms. Cronin co-founded Ogilvy's Women's Leadership Professional Network and contributed to numerous WPP women leadership and mentoring initiatives.

"What Moderna has achieved is truly inspirational and I'm incredibly excited to be joining a company that has such a tremendous impact on the world," said Ms. Cronin. "I look forward to building the brand and communicating about the future potential for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics and how that science can impact patients' lives."

Before starting her career in communications, Ms. Cronin conducted research in the field of neurobiology at Cornell University Medical College. She coauthored several research articles focused on learning and memory and published in peer-review publications. Ms. Cronin received a Bachelor of Arts in biology from Smith College.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across six modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Today, 24 development programs are underway across these therapeutic areas, with 14 programs having entered the clinic. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding: the Company's hiring Kate Cronin the Company's Chief Brand Officer, and the Company's plans to grow and scale its operations. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

