Katapult To Present At The Stephens Annual Investment Conference

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult"), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, will be participating in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference.

Chief Executive Officer, Orlando Zayas and Chief Financial Officer, Karissa Cupito, will participate in a fireside chat as well as provide an update on the Company's fourth quarter performance on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

The live audio webcast will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at https://ir.katapultholdings.com/news-events/news-releases. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Katapult Investor Relations website.

Link to the webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/stph32/kplt/1845484

About KatapultKatapult (NASDAQ: KPLT) is a next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce for the nonprime consumer. Katapult provides point of sale lease purchase options for consumers challenged with accessing traditional financial products who are seeking to obtain everyday durable goods. The Company has developed a sophisticated end-to-end technology platform that enables seamless integration with merchants, underwriting capabilities that exceed the industry standard, and exceptional customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.katapult.com.

ContactsKatapult Vice President of Investor Relations Bill Wright917-750-0346 bill.wright@katapult.com

Press Inquiries: Tribe Builder Media Kristen Shea 929-367-8993 press@tribebuildermedia.com