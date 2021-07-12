Katapult Schedules Quarterly Financial Results And Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, before market open.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, before market open. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM ET on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 to discuss the company's financial results.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at http://ir.katapultholdings.com/.

A live dial-in will be available at (888) 302-0680 (domestic) or (281) 962-4859 (international). The conference ID number is 1768299. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 11:00 AM ET on August 24, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay passcode is 1768299.

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:Katapult Vice President of Investor RelationsBill Wright917-750-0346 bill.wright@katapult.com

Press Inquiries:Tribe Builder MediaKristen Shea929-367-8993 press@tribebuildermedia.com