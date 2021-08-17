KATAPULT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Katapult Holdings, Inc. On Behalf Of Katapult Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult" or the "Company") (KPLT) on behalf of Katapult stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Katapult has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

As recently as June 15, 2021, Katapult touted its "unique position" to serve a very large e-commerce market for durable goods purchased by non-prime consumers and its "disruptive technology" that empowers underserved consumers and simplifies the shopping experience to help them secure essential items for their daily lives. The company claimed these factors supported its lofty 2021 financial guidance, projecting exponential growth in gross originations and adjusted EBITDA.

But on Aug. 10, 2021, just 2 months after the merger closed and 2021 guidance were given, Katapult reported disappointing Q2 2021 financial results, reporting gross originations of only $64.4 million, down 17% year-over-year, as well as adjusted EBITA of $3.9 million, down 64.8% year-over-year. In addition, the company withdrew its 2021 guidance entirely, blaming the dismal outlook on changes in both e-commerce retail sales outlook, uncertainty assessing consumer spending behavior, and COVID-19.

On this news, the Company's stock fell $5.47, or 56%, to close at $4.26 per share on August 10, 2021.

