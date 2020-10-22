HOULTON, Maine, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, has announced third-quarter earnings of $2.45 million, or $0.75 per common share. Total assets reached $939.2 million.

"We're pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results," said Jon. J. Prescott, Katahdin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the past year, we've had good success bringing new relationships to the bank in both loans and deposits." Katahdin Trust employees remain dedicated to helping customers with their financial needs, including securing more than $73 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for over 600 small businesses.

For more information and to view a copy of our most recent quarterly financial report, visit KatahdinTrust.com/Shareholder-Relations.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 and based in Houlton, Maine. Katahdin Trust named one of the 2018-2020 Best Places to Work in Maine, has nearly 180 employees and sixteen banking offices that serve Aroostook, Penobscot, and Cumberland counties. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTCQX market under the symbol KTHN and was named to the 2020 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. To learn more about the company and its subsidiary bank, visit KatahdinTrust.com or follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/katahdin-bankshares-corp-reports-third-quarter-results-301158164.html

SOURCE Katahdin Bankshares Corp.