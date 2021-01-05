Katabat Expands Product Reach By Acquiring Simplicity Collection Software

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katabat, a leading global provider of debt management software solutions for lenders, fintechs, and collection agencies, announced today that it has acquired Simplicity Collection Software of Idaho Falls, Idaho. The acquisition aligns with and accelerates Katabat's vision to be the dominant provider of debt collection software products for global consumer lenders and third-party agencies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Simplicity Collection Software has developed SimplicityCollect, a unique debt collection software product designed for small-to-medium sized third-party debt collection agencies, health care providers, law firms and legal recovery. In this market Simplicity has demonstrated significant growth and success since inception in 2010. "We're proud to be the leading debt collection software provider for the markets we serve," said Jon Parker, CEO of Simplicity, "and we're excited to strategically align with Katabat to create full product coverage that will serve both first- and third-party clients."

Katabat is a recognized global leader in cloud-based debt collection managed service software products. Founded by consumer lending experts and with a leading market position with first-party lenders, the Katabat platform helps clients synchronize customer offers, implement customer workflows, and build integrated content and treatments across all customer channels. Powered by machine learning, Katabat's products are easily deployed to enable speed to ROI for its clients, and its products ensure full compliance with policy and regulatory guidance.

"We are delighted to be combining with Simplicity to broaden our reach of debt collection products, very much in response to client feedback and client need," said Ray Peloso, President and CEO of Katabat. "We believe that the combined company, built through deep industry expertise at both Simplicity and Katabat, delivers truly superior offerings in the market." Mr. Peloso added, "With transformational industry change unfolding through economic headwinds, regulatory change and unquestioned changes in consumer mobility, we believe that Katabat now brings an unmatched combination of products to clients seeking to use technology to address industry disruption."

Chris Steiner, Principal at Tritium Partners, commented, "We remain convinced that now more than ever collection organizations of all sizes are looking to bolster their capabilities using modern software, and further that Katabat has created a world-class debt collection platform to address that market demand. Simplicity is a perfect fit with Katabat as clients of both companies will benefit from product and platform synergies in data-driven work-flow management, loan accounting system of record capabilities, advanced analytics, and strong compliance tools."

Alex Western, Managing Director at Terminus Capital Partners, added, "Simplicity is an ideal complement for Katabat, from a customer perspective as well as from a product feature perspective. This merger opens up multiple strategic growth opportunities for the combined company, so we are all so excited for what comes next: working hard to make the most of this opportunity!"

Tritium Partners and Terminus Capital Partners made a strategic growth investment in Katabat in August 2020.

About KatabatWith more than a decade of experience delivering debt collection solutions to global banks and debt collection agencies, Katabat combines collections and machine learning expertise to help clients engage with customers and increase collections. Katabat partners with lenders and collectors across multiple industries to stay at the cutting edge of debt management, machine learning, automation, regulatory compliance, and data security. To learn more about our full range of debt management products, contact Katabat at info@katabat.com.

About Simplicity CollectionsSimplicity was founded and developed by Software Engineers, Collection Attorneys, Collection Professionals, and First-Class Technical Support Staff. Simplicity allows an individual, group, or firm to enter and track all collection cases through the entire collection process. Simplicity provides a detailed, cloud-based collection solution allowing real-time access to the status of any collection account entered into the system. To learn more about our debt collection platform, contact Simplicity at info@simplicitycollect.com.

About Tritium PartnersFounded in 2013, Tritium Partners is a private equity firm focused on technology and services companies with exceptional growth potential. With ~$800 million of committed capital raised, Tritium actively partners with talented founders and executives to build market-leading companies through high-growth strategies, while maintaining capital efficiency. Tritium's approach emphasizes creating long-term value through both strategic growth initiatives and acquisitions, with specialized expertise in FinTech and financial services, Internet marketplaces, software data and analytics, supply chain and logistics, and tech-enabled business services.

About Terminus Capital PartnersTerminus Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on business software companies, founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta, GA. Differentiated by its industry expertise, sourcing engine, operations playbook, and buy-and-build methodology, Terminus strives to be the premier partner for capital providers, bankers, and management teams in the enterprise software sector.

Contact:

For Tritium Caroline LuzLambert & Co.203-656-2829 cluz@lambert.com

For Katabat Amy Barnouw203-767-4234 abarnouw@katabat.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/katabat-expands-product-reach-by-acquiring-simplicity-collection-software-301201227.html

SOURCE Katabat