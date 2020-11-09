Kaspersky Commended By Frost & Sullivan For Delivering Customer-Focused, Holistic Cybersecurity Solutions

Combining Machine Learning through its MLAD technology and Big Data analytics through the Kaspersky Security Network, Kaspersky provides a complete industrial (OT/ICS) cyber security solution

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global industrial (OT/ICS) cybersecurity market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Kaspersky with the 2020 Global Company of the Year Award for advancing its vision of creating a truly superior industrial cybersecurity solution. Kaspersky is a leader in analyzing market trends and developing customized solutions that effectively address key pain points within the industrial environment. It has made significant strides over the past five years by incorporating unique technologies such as Machine Learning for Anomaly Detection (MLAD) and Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Feeds in its solutions.

In response to the convergence of IT and OT systems, it launched the Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity solution. The solution includes a wide range of products and services such as Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity for Nodes to protect industrial endpoints and Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity for Networks for asset and communication discovery for situational awareness, and early industrial attack and anomaly detection. In addition, it offers security awareness and training, threat intelligence, security and vulnerability assessments, and managed security services. Its detection engines generate different events, while its correlation engine correlates these atomic events into aggregated events that help eliminate unnecessary alerts.

"Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity is uniquely placed to address unmet needs such as protecting legacy operating systems on industrial hosts and offering comprehensive network and asset visibility along with well-rounded attack visibility and protection," said Gautham Gnanajothi Global Research Director. "Its Growth Center, Future Technologies, and Innovation Hub departments are perfectly positioned with best-in-class strategic frameworks to assess, develop, and deliver innovative security offerings to support industrial/ OT end users along their digital transformation journey."

Significantly, the company has two dedicated research teams; one to support its industrial solutions and one for broader market-focused cybersecurity megatrends. The Kaspersky Industrial Control Systems - Cyber Emergency Response Team (ICS-CERT) for industrial solutions specializes in collaborating with regulators and official standards organizations to develop best practices, and research potential and existing threats across industrial automation systems and the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Meanwhile, the Global Research & Analysis Team (GReAT) focuses on wider cybersecurity megatrends and uncovers cyber-espionage campaigns, major malware, ransomware, and underground cyber-criminal trends across the world.

"The company has established its dominance in a yet uncontested market with emerging technology-based products such as the IoT secure gateway product based on its proprietary operating system KasperskyOS," noted Gnanajothi. "Leveraging superior technical performance, customer service focus, and client relationship, Kaspersky is all set to dominate the industrial (OT/ ICS) cybersecurity market in the long term."

"The protection of industrial organizations is one of our key business priorities. While these organizations enhance their OT security, our goal is to provide them with the solutions and expertise required for their level of maturity. We also understand that complex measures are crucial to ensuring any protection is effective, so Kaspersky's portfolio also includes security services and training to improve expertise among IT security teams and OT engineers, as well as employee awareness. This Frost & Sullivan award confirms that we're on the right track, so we're extremely proud to receive such recognition," commented Georgy Shebuldaev, Head of Growth Center, Kaspersky.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Harley GadomskiP: 12104778469E: harley.gadomski@frost.com

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 250,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaspersky-commended-by-frost--sullivan-for-delivering-customer-focused-holistic-cybersecurity-solutions-301168341.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan