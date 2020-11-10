Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation Of Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) Following Merger Agreement

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that is investigating Devon Energy Corp. (" Devon" or the "Company") (DVN) - Get Report on behalf of the Company's shareholders.

On September 28, 2020, Devon announced that it had entered into an agreement to combine with WPX Energy, Inc. ("WPX"). In connection with the proposed business combination, Devon plans to issue approximately 290 million shares of common stock to WPX's shareholders, who are expected to own 43% of the combined company upon completion of the transaction.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Devon's executive officers and directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether the transaction as structured is fair to Devon's shareholders.

Devon shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 - 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/devon-energy-corp/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.

