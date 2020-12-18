Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation Of SolarWinds Corp. (SWI) And Encourages SWI Stockholders To Contact The Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating SolarWinds Corp. (SWI) - Get Report ("SolarWinds") on behalf of the company's stockholders.

On December 13, 2020, Reuters reported that SolarWinds disclosed that "monitoring products it released in March and June of this year may have been surreptitiously tampered with in a 'highly-sophisticated, targeted and manual supply chain attack by a nation state.'" Reuters also reported that the SolarWinds' hack "was used to compromise the company's emails" and possibly gather other data as well.

Following this news, shares of SolarWind's stock declined $3.93 per share, or nearly 17% in value, to close on December 14, 2020 at $19.62 per share, on heavy trading volume. Shares of the Company's stock continued to decline in value over the following days as additional information about the hack was disclosed to investors.

SolarWinds shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 - 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com , to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/solarwinds-corp/.

