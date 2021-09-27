Karmanos Cancer Institute's 27th Annual Partners Event To Be Held Thursday, September 30, 2021

DETROIT, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, September 30, 2021, the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute will celebrate its 27th annual Partners Event highlighting the importance of cancer research.

The night will feature an electric live performance from Collision Six, powerful presentations and an incredible auction with all proceeds benefiting Karmanos Cancer Institute.

Partners Night 2021 is virtual and is free for everyone.

To register, donate and participate go to Partners21.givesmart.com.

Partners 2021All funds raised through sponsorships, donations and the auction will support the work of a multidisciplinary team of applied, clinical and basic scientists who are focused on addressing racial healthcare disparities associated with lung cancer and response to treatment with immunotherapy. This comprehensive initiative will assess how immunotherapy differentially affects African American and white lung cancer patients and the extent to which there are differential biological, psychological and social drivers by race of treatment response. This research has the potential to identify race-specific factors that could be used to drive treatment decision-making and clinical follow-up.

Since the Partners Committee began, Partners Events have raised more than $17 million to support Karmanos' world-renowned scientists in conducting ground-breaking research, which helps lead to new and advanced treatment options and supportive post-treatment care for cancer survivors.

Event Details Thursday, September 30, 2021, 6 - 8:30 p.m. 6 - 6:30 p.m. live performance by Collision Six6:30 - 7:30 p.m. presentations 7:30 p.m. auction Closing performance by Collision Six following the auction

Auction items are now live! To view, register and start bidding, go to www.karmanos.org/partners.

Please email events@karmanos.org with any questions.

How Partners Started Karmanos Cancer Institute long-time supporters Anna and Harry Korman had the vision to begin Partners in memory of their late daughter Suzanne who died of cancer at the age of 36. The Kormans established the committee as a way to engage young people in raising money for cancer research, knowing that research would lead to advancements in treatment options and early detection methods.

The Kormans' daughter and son-in-law Eunice and Milton Ring and other family members continue the Kormans' legacy along with the Partners Committee. The Partners are united in the fight against cancer and are dedicated to solely raising funds for research at Karmanos Cancer Institute, a subsidiary of McLaren Health Care, through the annual signature fundraiser known as The Partners Event.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. Our vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in the state of Michigan. For more than 75 years, our administrative and research headquarters, along with our premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. Our 15 network sites throughout the state deliver market-leading cancer care and clinical trials conveniently to the communities where many of our patients live. Karmanos is recognized by the National Cancer Institute as one of the best cancer centers in the nation. Our academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education - defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

