Karmanos Cancer Institute Receives The 2021 Women's Choice Award® As One Of America's Best Hospitals For Cancer Care And One Of America's Best Mammogram Imaging Centers

DETROIT, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute has been named one of America's Best Hospitals for Cancer Care and one of America's Best Mammogram Imaging Centers by the Women's Choice Award ® , America's trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. These awards signify that Karmanos Cancer Institute is in the top two percent of 4,542 U.S. hospitals offering cancer care services.

A hospital must be designated by the American College of Surgeons' Commission on Cancer Classification (ACS CoC) as one of four specific types of cancer programs to be considered for the award. The Women's Choice Award measures hospitals on the presence of specific cancer-related services offered onsite, infection rates and patient recommendation ratings on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) Survey. The award is unique in that criteria also include primary research about women's healthcare preferences.

The award for America's Best Mammogram Imaging Centers places Karmanos on a list of 1,605 award winners, which represent imaging centers that carry the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence (BICOE) seal from the American College of Radiology and are accredited for Mammograms (MAP).

"The very first step on a cancer journey is knowing where to go for the best care," said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award and a breast cancer survivor. "We're empowering women to make confident decisions about the best hospital for cancer care for themselves and their loved ones. We help them make smart, informed choices during a stressful time."

Accreditation required for the award ensures that a hospital or facility offers a full range of diagnostic and treatment services, or provides integrated cancer care and comprehensive services.

Low infection rates compared to the national average are another important measure. Oncology patients are more susceptible than other patients to hospital-acquired infections because of their compromised immune systems.

Passi emphasized that Karmanos Cancer Institute and all 2021 America's Best Hospitals for Cancer Care deliver on the care that matters most to women. "In addition to our award winners' high-level performance on a national level, they provide the care that women value most, including easily accessible services onsite to avoid multiple trips for their treatment, which is so important to women faced with a cancer diagnosis," stated Passi.

Karmanos Cancer Institute is one of 410 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for cancer care in the U.S. by the Women's Choice Award.

"We're extremely pleased that we have been recognized for exceptional cancer care and for the innovative cancer research we conduct each day," said Gerold Bepler, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of Karmanos Cancer Institute. "This honor drives home our unwavering commitment to our patients in providing them the very best treatments and access to the latest therapies that ultimately result in better outcomes.

For more information about the America's Best Hospitals for Cancer Care, please visit https://womenschoiceaward.com/best-hospitals-for-cancer-care

ABOUT THE BARBARA ANN KARMANOS CANCER INSTITUTE Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. Our vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in the state of Michigan. For more than 75 years, our administrative and research headquarters, along with our premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. Our 15 network sites throughout the state deliver market-leading cancer care and clinical trials conveniently to the communities where many of our patients live. Karmanos is recognized by the National Cancer Institute as one of the best cancer centers in the nation. Our academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education - defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT THE WOMEN'S CHOICE AWARD® The Women's Choice Award for Best Hospitals™ is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation's best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Best Hospitals demonstrate exceptional ratings, providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients' health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.

The information contained in this release is not permitted to be used in a non-press related context without the express prior written consent of the Women's Choice Award.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karmanos-cancer-institute-receives-the-2021-womens-choice-award-as-one-of-americas-best-hospitals-for-cancer-care-and-one-of-americas-best-mammogram-imaging-centers-301182956.html

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute