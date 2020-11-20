Karen Rauch Carter Unveils Free Feng Shui Online Education And Healthy Living Resource

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With so many of us spending more and more time at home amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, organizing and decluttering our space has been more and more on people's minds. To make the process easier, professional feng shui consultant and healthy-lifestyle designer, educator, and the best-selling author, Karen Rauch Carter, has published a wealth of educational resources that everyone can put to practice in their homes right now.

With over 20 years of studying and consulting, Karen has put together a treasure trove of feng shui wisdom that builds on her best-selling works, Move Your Stuff, Change Your Life and Make a Shift, Change Your Life. Besides offering custom one-on-one consulting services, she provides a vast online feng shui resource thoughtfully arranged in the 9 categories that align with the traditional feng shui map called the Bagua (pronounced Ba-gwa): Career and Life Path, Creativity and Children, Fame and Reputation, Family, Health and Wellbeing, Helpful People and Travel, Prosperity, Relationships and Love, Skills and Knowledge. The Bagua is used in feng shui to find out which part of your home correlates with a particular situation in your life. In this way, a visitor to https://karenrauchcarter.com/ can really hone in on an area in their life they would like to focus on and quickly apply Karen's principles to their home.

Granted, feng shui goes beyond just simply decluttering and organizing your home and skeptics may argue that it's hard to truly quantify the results, but the wealth of testimonials on Karen's website allows the evidence of it working speak for itself. Her clients attribute their heath, wealth, careers, love life, and much more to her careful reworking of their living and work spaces.

Beyond feng shui, Karen is a well-studied and experienced designer of healthy homes with over two decades of inspiring and guiding her clients to rethink their day-to-day choices by implementing simple fixes for their home, health, relationships, and more. In addition to her teaching and writing, Karen is a sought after speaker and lecturer that has spoken at International Feng Shui and Sacred Geometry Conference, National Association of Realtors®, Colorado Association of Realtors®, American Planning Association, Natural Products Expo West and hundreds of other events. Karen's background is the basis for creating and developing the comprehensive feng shui and healthy living resource on KarenRauchCarter.com .

Media contact: Karen Carter 259585@email4pr.com (714) 486-0752

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karen-rauch-carter-unveils-free-feng-shui-online-education-and-healthy-living-resource-301178041.html

SOURCE Karen Rauch Carter