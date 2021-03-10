Karen K. Slabas, MD, FACOG Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

ROCKWALL, Texas, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen K. Slabas, MD, FACOG, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Leading Gynecologist in the field of Medicine for her outstanding achievements throughout her career and in her role with...

ROCKWALL, Texas, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen K. Slabas, MD, FACOG, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Leading Gynecologist in the field of Medicine for her outstanding achievements throughout her career and in her role with Texas Health Women's Care.

Having garnered a well-deserved reputation as a highly compassionate Obstetrician-Gynecologist, Dr. Slabas has accrued 10 years of professional excellence at Texas Health Women's Care. She is devoted to providing the highest standard of comprehensive care targeted to the unique needs of women. Her practice focuses on woman's health maintenance and complete obstetrical care, including high-risk pregnancies, menopausal management, urinary incontinence, infertility care, and minimally invasive surgery utilizing both laparoscopic and da Vinci® Si/Xi robotic surgical approaches. Dr. Slabas is passionate about helping women achieve a lifetime of health and quality living by providing educational counseling and practicing evidence-based medicine. With her combined expertise and training, she continues to work closely with her patients at every stage of life.

In light of her academic achievements, Dr. Slabas is a graduate of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Biomechanics. She then went on to earn her Master of Arts Degree from Loyola University in Chicago before attending school at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago, where she received her medical degree. She completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Western Pennsylvania Hospital in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania where she served as Chief Resident. During that time, she was the recipient of numerous awards including Excellence in Research for her work in postoperative pain relief during robotic surgery, Resident of the Year Award from the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons, and Resident Teacher of the Year Award four consecutive years.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in her field, Dr. Slabas maintains active memberships with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology. She is an invited Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

In her spare time, Dr. Slabas and her wonderful husband, Jeffrey enjoys golfing, college football, and Dallas Stars hockey. She also devotes her time to children's advocacy and Helping Hands.

Dr. Slabas has dedicates this honorable recognition to her husband, Jeffrey whom she thanks for his love and support. She also dedicates her success to her mentor, Dr. Fredrick Price.

To learn more, please visit https://www.texashealth.org/thpg/womens-care-allen/.

