Karat Honored By Goldman Sachs For Entrepreneurship

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karat, the standard for technical interviewing, today announced that Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report is recognizing Karat co-founder, Mohit Bhende, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020 at its Builders + Innovators Summit. Goldman Sachs selected Mohit as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

As an executive at Microsoft, Mo was struck by the time engineers spent conducting interviews. And despite the significant time invested, the consistency and quality of technical interviews were nearly impossible to manage at scale. Mo and his co-founder, Jeffrey Spector, set about to solve the Interview Gap by making interviewing a job. Karat created and now leads the category of Interview Engineering.

Since its launch, Karat has raised $42M in funding and built a global network of Interview Engineers - software engineers who are equipped by Karat to be professional technical interviewers.

The events of 2020 have accelerated the need for software engineers and demand for Karat's expertise in conducting virtual, equitable interviews. The company has conducted over 70,000 technical interviews for companies like Intuit, Roblox, Pinterest, and Robinhood, and is tripling its enterprise account base year-over-year.

In addition to scaling Interview Engineering, Karat is focused on increasing diversity, equity and inclusion across the tech industry, and recently announced a $1 million practice interview program in support of Black software engineers .

"I'm honored to be selected by Goldman Sachs as one of the top 100 most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020," said Mohit Bhende. "This acknowledgement recognizes the value created by our amazing team, and that our mission is more important now than ever to make every interview predictive, fair, and enjoyable."

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For over 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Mohit Bhende as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit, which this year will take place virtually, consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Karat

Karat established the category of Interview Engineering to make every interview predictive, fair, and enjoyable. Karat's solution combines 24/7 live technical interviews, rigorously tested interview formats, enterprise-grade Interview Infrastructure, and unmatched data visibility and insights. Karat helps clients hire faster and more effectively by unlocking productive engineering hours, improving the candidate experience, mitigating bias, and delivering a hiring signal that software engineering leaders trust to raise their hiring bar. Learn more at www.karat.com .

