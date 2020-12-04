Kaplan Marino Named Most Admired Law Firm By The Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- White collar criminal defense law firm Kaplan Marino announced today that the firm is included in the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 list of 'Most Admired Law Firms.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- White collar criminal defense law firm Kaplan Marino announced today that the firm is included in the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 list of 'Most Admired Law Firms.' The journal's Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels says the list of LA's top firms to work for is comprised of "particularly outstanding law firms who are consciously working towards creating diverse, positive, and supportive environments to help drive the success of their attorneys."

"It's an honor to see that our efforts—virtual or otherwise—are being recognized," said Partner Nina Marino. "Every day we work to build an inclusive workplace for our attorneys, professionals and clients."

According to the publication, the factors considered in establishing the list included diversity and women's initiatives, company culture, employee compensation, benefits, programs, and work-life balance.

Unlike other white-collar attorneys in Los Angeles who handle both civil and criminal matters, Kaplan Marino is dedicated exclusively to the practice of criminal law, both state and federal, local and national. "All cases are handled with a team approach," says the feature. "All employees get immediate hands on experience from the initial client interview, working up the case, pretrial litigation, settlement discussions and trial. Kaplan Marino embraces recent technology, creating cutting edge presentations used to resolve cases and to use in trial. This creative approach embraces the ideas and input of everyone involved in the case."

In the last few months Kaplan Marino has received multiple recognitions of excellence in the practice of white-collar criminal defense. The firm and its attorneys have been honored by the California Lawyers Association with the 2020 Solo and Small Firm "Excellence in Practice Award", nominated for the Los Angeles Business Journal "Leaders in Law Award" , Nina Marino received the "Managing Partner Award" from Women Influence & Power in Law, and the firm was awarded "Best Law Firm" from U.S. News - Best Lawyers .

To read the firm's profile in the Los Angeles Business Journal's Most Admired Law Firms special edition, visit here.

About Kaplan Marino

The attorneys of Kaplan Marino are known in California and globally as leaders in the field of criminal defense. By providing creative solutions and drawing on our decades of experience, we give clients the high-quality representation they deserve. For more information, please visit https://kaplanmarino.com/.

