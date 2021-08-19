Kantor & Kantor's Timothy Rozelle Named To 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch For The Second Consecutive Year

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP, one of the most experienced law firms in the nation dealing with litigating insurance claims against insurance companies, is proud to announce that Associate Timothy Rozelle has once again been included in the 2022 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in the area of Insurance Law.

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognizes associates and other lawyers who are earlier in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States. "Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of recognizing extraordinary lawyers in private practice through an exhaustive peer-review process. Nearly 40 years later, we are proud to expand our scope, while maintaining the same methodology, to recognize a different demographic of talented and deserving lawyers in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch," says Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers.

Lawyers recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

"We are especially happy to see that Tim is getting recognized for his work helping individuals whose insurance companies have denied their claims for Proton Beam Therapy cancer treatment," says Founding Partner Glenn Kantor. "The fact that Tim had the idea to form the Proton Therapy Law Coalition along with four other firms around the country shows that this is a crucial treatment that can save lives and should be covered by insurance companies."

About Kantor & Kantor, LLP

Kantor & Kantor, LLP is one of the most experienced and highly respected law firms in the nation dealing with litigating insurance claims against insurance companies. We represent clients whose insurance companies have refused to pay claims. Our firm also has extensive experience with the complex appeals procedure and Federal Court litigation of ERISA matters.

