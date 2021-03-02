Kansas Real Estate Appraisal Board Launches Redesigned Website

The Kansas Real Estate Appraisal Board has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, https://kreab.

The Kansas Real Estate Appraisal Board has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, https://kreab.kansas.gov. The new site has a completely updated look and feel as well as enhanced capabilities. The site will continue to offer the same helpful content to users.

"Our organization is pleased with the new look and function of our website," said Sally Pritchett, Kansas Real Estate Appraisal Board Executive Director. "Our website is the most common way users interact with us, and we are happy the enhancements foster a better user experience for all."

Developed with inclusion in mind, the website is now more accessible and useable than ever. It is mobile responsive, easier to navigate and optimized to load faster.

"This redesign is an excellent update for the citizens of Kansas," said Nolan Jones, NIC Kansas General Manager. "Functional, fast and easy-to-use technology is important, especially now. More than that, accessible technology is needed so everyone can access information from government agencies."

The Information Network of Kansas (INK), NIC Kansas and the Kansas Real Estate Appraisal Board partnered to redesign the site through a public-private partnership at no cost to taxpayers or appraisers.

To see the redesigned website, visit https://kreab.kansas.gov.

ABOUT THE KANSAS REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL BOARD

The Kansas Real Estate Appraisal Board regulates real estate appraisers' licenses, provides access to appraisers' education resources and informs appraisers of industry news.

ABOUT THE INFORMATION NETWORK OF KANSAS INC. (INK)

The Information Network of Kansas Inc. (INK) is a public-private partnership responsible for the development of the official website for the state of Kansas, Kansas.gov as well as many other services provided to the citizens, businesses and agencies of the State of Kansas.

ABOUT NIC KANSAS

Headquartered in Topeka, Kan., NIC Kansas is a division of NIC Inc., and a proud partner of the State of Kansas and INK. NIC Kansas is committed to making government services accessible to all through innovative digital solutions.

ABOUT NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,100 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government - providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In 2020, NIC securely processed 400 million online transactions and more than $24 billion on behalf of government agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NIC also developed 130 new solutions to address crisis communications, pandemic unemployment, COVID-19 testing and vaccine scheduling. Learn more at www.egov.com.

