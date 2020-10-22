Kansas Hospital Now Live On The Evident EHR And Trubridge RCM Solutions

Evident, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (CPSI) - Get Report and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems and services, announced today that Edwards County Medical Center (ECMC) is live on the Evident EHR, including the full suite of clinical and financial products, along with complementary Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions from CPSI sister company TruBridge, LLC.

Now live on the Evident system, ECMC, a 12-bed critical access hospital (CAH) located in Kinsley, Kansas, will benefit from a fully integrated EHR offering. Providers and other clinicians now have access to a single patient record across multiple care settings, including emergency department, inpatient, and ancillaries such as lab and radiology. All of these features provide ECMC with improved and more informed decision making at the point of care and, ultimately, better patient outcomes for the communities they serve. With RCM solutions from TruBridge, ECMC will experience more efficient business operations through faster claims submission times, reduction in errors and improved billing accuracy.

Due to the challenges caused by COVID-19, the implementation was nearly 100% virtual. The Evident services team was onsite for the actual day of go-live, which allowed for meaningful in-person collaboration at a key juncture of the implementation process. According to Rob Hinckle, senior vice president, client services, at CPSI, "The ECMC team was a true partner throughout the implementation process, whether we were working together remotely or in person. Taking a hybrid approach gave them the flexibility they needed to effectively manage this implementation, as well as their day-to-day responsibilities amidst the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

According to Jim Hansel, chief executive officer of Edwards County Medical Center, "Our team was very impressed with how well the Evident team members listened and responded to our needs, and they were flexible as we managed through fluctuations in staff hours and shifts. It really made a difference for us and resulted in a smooth implementation."

About Evident

Evident, a member of the CPSI family of companies, recognizes the challenges hospitals, clinics and other healthcare providers face - the need for simplicity, cost containment and delivery of a quality healthcare experience for patients and physicians alike. Our integrated software solutions are backed by a proactive support approach, making us the partner of choice for hundreds of healthcare organizations. For more information, visit www.evident.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "projects," "targets," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "potential," "may," "continue," "should," "will" and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the ability of Evident and TruBridge to successfully partner with Edwards County Medical Center are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include: risks related to the ability of Evident's EHR solution to improve decision making at the point of care and, ultimately, improve patient outcomes and the ability of TruBridge's RCM solution to create more efficient business operations; the impact of COVID-19 and related economic disruptions which have materially affected the Company's revenue and could materially affect the Company's gross margin and income, as well as the Company's financial position and/or liquidity; actions to be taken by the Company in response to the pandemic; the legal, regulatory and administrative developments that occur at the federal, state and local levels; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of the Company's or its partners' information systems, including unauthorized access to or theft of patient, business associate, or other sensitive information or inability to provide patient care because of system unavailability; changes in revenues due to declining hospital demand and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions (including increases in uninsured and underinsured patients); potential increased expenses related to labor or other expenditures; and the impact of our substantial indebtedness and the ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms or at all, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact us from a financial perspective. Numerous other risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such factors include risk factors described from time to time in CPSI's public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, CPSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents CPSI's outlook only as of this date, and CPSI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or development after the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005156/en/