Kansas City Southern Names Timothy Livingston Vice President Transportation

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (KSU) - Get Report announced today that it has promoted Timothy Livingston from general manager network operations to vice president transportation for the company's operations in the U.S. and Mexico.

"Throughout the evolution of KCS' implementation of Precision Scheduled Railroading, Tim has consistently demonstrated tremendous leadership," said KCS executive vice president-operations John Orr. "He has a keen understanding of the value of a speak-up culture and operational balance, and how these elements lead to growth."

Mr. Livingston joined KCS as a conductor in 2004 and has held a variety of transportation management positions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri, before being promoted to general manager network operations. Mr. Livingston holds a bachelor of business administration from Baker University.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., KCS is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.

