Kansas City Southern Appoints Rodrigo Flores Vice President Automotive And Intermodal Sales

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (KSU) - Get Report today announced the promotion of Rodrigo Flores from vice president automotive to vice president automotive and intermodal sales effective September 1, 2020. In this expanded role, he is responsible for the automotive and intermodal business units in the U.S. and Mexico.

"While leading our automotive business unit over the past year, Rodrigo has demonstrated a strong commitment to serving our customers and growing our business. Rodrigo adopts a talented intermodal sales team, and the consolidation of our automotive and intermodal business units creates a single organization aligned with our customers' needs and the KCS cross-border growth strategy," said KCS executive vice president and chief marketing officer Michael J. Naatz. "As a service-oriented leader, I'm very confident in his ability to work with the team to find innovative solutions that benefit our customers and KCS."

Mr. Flores joined the predecessor to KCSM in 1997 as a manager in external reporting. He joined KCSM's treasury department as director in 2000 where he served until 2006 when he accepted a position as assistant vice president and assistant treasurer at KCS corporate headquarters in Kansas City. Mr. Flores transitioned from treasury and into sales and marketing as assistant vice president of the automotive business unit where he has served since 2016. He has been vice president automotive since September 2019.

Mr. Flores has over 20 years of transportation experience complemented by a senior auditor position with Price Waterhouse in Mexico City prior to joining KCSM. He holds a bachelor in accounting from the Banking and Commerce School (Escuela Bancaria y Comercial/ EBC) and studied business administration from the Mexico Autonomous Institute of Technology (Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México - ITAM).

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., KCS is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200828005329/en/