KangoGift Launches Employee Onboarding Tools For The Hybrid Work Reality

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KangoGift, Inc. the leading HR solutions provider, enables organizations to enhance the employee experience, an exciting new enhancement to its customized solution which will empower organizations to more effectively onboard employees during this time of great challenge. This new module brings to employers the ability to access data points that will reflect best practices accrued by KangoGift's customized solution.

"Whenever I talk to HR executives, I always hear about the challenges posed by hiring, and now, onboarding," said Todd Horton , CEO of KangoGift. "We're dealing with another element of our unimaginable human resources landscape. How do you onboard employees in a hybrid or fully remote environment? The obstacles posed are nearly insurmountable still, there are steps you can take to make the process more manageable."

A few examples of what the new module can help with are:

Bring the new employee up to speed quickly and personally

Allow their new teammates to learn more about them

Allow managers to mentor them more effectively without the office setting available

Help the employee announce their job on social media reinforcing your organization's values and mission

There are numerous additional ways this enhancement can help you increase the effectiveness of your onboarding process during these untraditional times. For more information visit https://www.kangogift.com/on-boarding

About KangoGift

KangoGift is a leading human resources technology company exclusively focused on employee engagement and recognition for its global customer base. Since its founding in 2009, its mission has been to help organizations foster cultures that ensure employees feel valued, appreciated, and inspired to do their best every day.

