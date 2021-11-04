Kandi Technologies To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Hold A Conference Call On November 9, 2021

Jinhua, China, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company" or "Kandi") announced today that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, before the U.S. stock market open.

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: +1-844-825-9789

International dial-in number: + 1-412-317-5180

Webcast and replay: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1511452&tp_key=9297e2ff2a

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. ("Zhejiang Kandi Technologies"), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd.) and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

