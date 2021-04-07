Kamatics Reduces Operating Costs And Increases Reliability On The Bell 212/412 Helicopter With Its New KAflex Drive Shaft

Kamatics Corporation - Bloomfield, Connecticut, a Kaman business (KAMN) - Get Report, is in the final stages of introducing a KAflex ® drive shaft Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the Bell models 212/412/SP helicopters. Developed in close coordination with Bell and designed to achieve very low operating costs, this drive shaft has no moving parts, requires no maintenance and can be rebuilt after 5,000 hours of operation. Daily pre-flight visual inspections and a 2,500 hour, out-of-aircraft inspection, are the only service requirements. The KAflex ® design currently operates on many other helicopter models around the world and has a built-in "fail-safe" feature unique to its design.

Kaman and its businesses have a longstanding relationship with Bell and support a number of Bell platforms. This aftermarket replacement kit was driven by market demand and the teams at each company have worked collaboratively over the past 18 months towards meeting FAA requirements for the STC, including an installation conformity inspection and ground run test with Alpine Helicopters, British Columbia. " As the first operator to receive the new KAflex ® drive shaft for our 212HP helicopters, we were very pleased with the installation's outcome. We anticipate considerable reductions in operational costs and the safety and reliability improvements are an added value", said Scott Hayward, Director of Maintenance, Alpine Helicopters.

" I expect the Kamatics 212/412 drive shaft STC to be well received by our customers due to its significant operating cost improvement. Bell engineering collaborated with Kamatics on this project and we worked very well together. Bell is always looking for ways to bring more value to our customers and this collaboration with Kamatics is another example," said Van Wilson, Director of Customer Solutions, Bell Helicopter.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite Aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX® manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

