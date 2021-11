Kamada To Announce Third Quarter Financial Results And Host Conference Call On November 22, 2021

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: KMDA), a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Kamada management will host an investment community conference call on Monday, November 22, at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions. Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 877-407-0792 (from within the U.S.), 1-809-406-247 (from Israel), or 201-689-8263 (International) and entering the conference identification number: 13724183. The call will also be webcast live on the Internet at https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/47019/indexl.html.

The call will also be archived for 90 days on the Company's website at www.kamada.com.

About KamadaKamada Ltd. (the "Company") is a global specialty plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company with a diverse portfolio of marketed products, a robust development pipeline and industry-leading manufacturing capabilities. The Company's strategy is focused on driving profitable growth from its current commercial products, its plasma-derived development pipeline and its manufacturing expertise, while evolving into a vertically integrated plasma-derived company. The Company's two leading commercial products are GLASSIA® and KEDRRAB®. GLASSIA was the first liquid, ready-to-use, intravenous plasma-derived AAT product approved by the FDA. The Company markets GLASSIA in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited ("Takeda") and in other countries through local distributors. Pursuant to an agreement with Takeda, the Company will continue to produce GLASSIA for Takeda through 2021 and Takeda will initiate its own production of GLASSIA for the U.S. market in 2021, at which point Takeda will commence payment of royalties to the Company until 2040. KEDRAB is an FDA approved anti-rabies immune globulin (Human) for post-exposure prophylaxis treatment. KEDRAB is being marketed in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Kedrion S.p.A. The Company has additional four plasma-derived products administered by injection or infusion, that are marketed through distributors in more than 15 countries, including Israel, Russia, Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries in Latin America and Asia. The Company has two leading development programs; an inhaled AAT for the treatment of AAT deficiency for which the Company is currently conducting the InnovAATe clinical trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase 3 trial, and a plasma-derived hyperimmune immunoglobulin (IgG) product as a potential treatment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Company leverages its expertise and presence in the Israeli pharmaceutical market to distribute in Israel more than 20 products that are manufactured by third parties and have recently added nine biosimilar products to its Israeli distribution portfolio, which, subject to EMA and the Israeli MOH approvals, are expected to be launched in Israel between the years 2022 and 2025. FIMI Opportunity Fund, the leading private equity investor in Israel, is the Company's lead shareholder, beneficially owning approximately 21% of the outstanding ordinary shares.

CONTACTS:Chaime OrlevChief Financial OfficerIR@kamada.com

Bob YedidLifeSci Advisors, LLC646-597-6989Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com