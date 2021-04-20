KalVista Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update For Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of KVD824

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) - Get Report, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company in a letter that it has placed a clinical hold on the proposed Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD824.

KVD824 is KalVista's oral product candidate being developed for prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). An Investigational New Drug Application was submitted earlier in 2021 for a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate KVD824 as a potential prophylactic treatment for the prevention of HAE attacks. The FDA letter requests further information and analysis related to certain preclinical studies of KVD824 submitted to support the planned Phase 2 trial. Refinements were also proposed to the intended KVD824 Phase 2 study protocol. No new studies were requested nor was it suggested that new data be generated to initiate the Phase 2 trial.

"We intend to fully comply with the requests and recommendations provided by the FDA," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "Although we no longer can confirm that the KVD824 Phase 2 trial will initiate this quarter, we are working to resolve their concerns in a timely fashion. Importantly, this letter relates solely to KVD824, and does not impact our activities or expectations with regard to KVD900, for which we continue to prepare for an End of Phase 2 FDA meeting and commencement of our Phase 3 efficacy trial."

KalVista has previously reported data from first-in-human and formulation studies of KVD824 that were conducted in the UK. To date, a total of 121 subjects have received KVD824 as single doses up to 1280 mg and up to 14 days of twice-daily dosing of 600 mg and 900 mg. In both studies adverse event rates were similar in placebo and active arms, no subjects withdrew and no serious adverse events were reported.

KalVista will continue to work closely with the FDA on the overall development of KVD824 and will provide further updates as appropriate.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks and completed a Phase 2 efficacy trial in February 2021, demonstrating statistical and clinical significance across all endpoints. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.

