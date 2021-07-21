Kaltura Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. ("Kaltura"), the video experience cloud, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $10.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. ("Kaltura"), the video experience cloud, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $10.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Kaltura.

The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 21, 2021 under the symbol "KLTR" and the offering is expected to close on July 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Kaltura has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Kaltura, are expected to be approximately $150.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities are also acting as book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Once available, a copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura's Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences.

Investor Contact:KalturaYaron GarmaziChief Financial OfficerIR@Kaltura.com

Sapphire Investor RelationsErica Mannion and Michael Funari+1 617 542 6180IR@Kaltura.com

Media Contacts:KalturaLisa Bennettpr.team@kaltura.com

Headline MediaRaanan Loewraanan@headline.media+1 347 897 9276