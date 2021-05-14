Kaleyra To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform...

Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR) (KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced its executives will present at two upcoming investor conferences, as follows:

16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference - Dario Calogero, (Founder and CEO) and Giacomo Dall'Aglio, (CFO), are scheduled to participate with a virtual presentation May 18 th at 3:00PM ET

Cowen 49th Annual TMT Conference - Dario Calogero, (Founder and CEO) and Giacomo Dall'Aglio, (CFO), are scheduled to participate with a virtual presentation June 3 rd 8:30AM ET

A live webcast, as well as the replay of this presentation will be accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Kaleyra's website at https://investors.kaleyra.com/news-events/ir-calendar

About Kaleyra Inc.

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS), is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra's technology today makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with a reach to hundreds of MNOs and over 190 countries. For more information: https://www.kaleyra.com/.

