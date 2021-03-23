Kaleris Announces Partnership With Rail Mobile Technology Specialist Buckeye Mountain

ATLANTA, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleris, a leading provider of cloud-based transportation and asset management solutions for improved supply chain execution, announces a strategic partnership with Buckeye Mountain to deliver mobile computing and wireless networking services for industrial and finished goods shippers, intermodal companies, and rail and truck transportation providers.

Buckeye Mountain specializes in mobile solutions, patented RapidDeploy wireless technologies, comprehensive customer service, and support from procurement to end of life cycle management. Through intelligent solution design and superior service, Buckeye Mountain maximizes technology up-time for customers and ensures the right equipment is properly deployed while any damaged or defective units are promptly exchanged or repaired.

Many of the world's largest brands rely on Kaleris for mission-critical software solutions and innovation to control and optimize the movement of goods through yards, terminals, and distribution centers across the supply chain. The announcement of this strategic partnership with Buckeye Mountain enables Kaleris to pair industry-leading rail and truck yard management systems (YMS) with turnkey mobile solutions and wireless technologies to further digitize and automate logistics operations and inventory workflows.

"We are excited about our partnership with Buckeye Mountain and the combined capabilities we are bringing together for customers," said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris. "Our customers rely on Kaleris for mission-critical yard management solutions and this partnership increases our ability to digitize and automate important workflow tasks where and when the work is completed."

"We are thrilled to partner with Kaleris," said Greg Dunnell, Principal of Buckeye Mountain. "Our unique expertise in industrial-grade mobile solutions and wireless technologies will help Kaleris increase customer value and further differentiate its industry-leading rail and truck yard management systems."

Kaleris is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading technology-focused private equity firm with deep domain expertise in supply chain management software and solutions.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a leading provider of cloud-based transportation and asset management solutions for improved supply chain execution. Kaleris helps industrial and finished goods shippers and carriers manage logistics and inventory across yards, terminals, and distribution centers and track shipments via rail, truck, and multi-mode transportation. Kaleris customers gain valuable insights and improve productivity through increased collaboration between shippers, carriers, and end customers. Many of the world's largest brands rely on Kaleris for mission-critical solutions and innovation to control and optimize the movement of goods through the supply chain.

About Buckeye Mountain

Buckeye Mountain is the largest provider of rugged mobile computing solutions to the railroad and intermodal industries. For over 15 years Buckeye Mountain has been solving the unique field workforce challenges within these industries. Leveraging a diverse team of experienced industry experts and superior service, Buckeye Mountain maximizes technology up-time and ensures customer project success.

