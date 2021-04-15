Kaleido Biosciences To Participate In Jefferies Microbiome-Based Therapeutics Summit

LEXINGTON, Ma., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that CEO Dan Menichella will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat on Thursday, April 22 at the Jefferies Microbiome-Based Therapeutics Summit.

The webcast of the fireside chat will be made available that morning as of 8am EDT on the Investors & Media section of Kaleido's website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event. About Kaleido BiosciencesKaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the gut's existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/.

