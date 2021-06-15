Kaleidescape Announces Heather Olson Grundeman As Vice President Of Customer Engagement

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, the industry leader in designing and manufacturing home movie servers and players that power the finest home cinema experience, announced today that Heather Olson Grundeman has joined the...

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, the industry leader in designing and manufacturing home movie servers and players that power the finest home cinema experience, announced today that Heather Olson Grundeman has joined the company as vice president of customer engagement. Heather's extensive career at the cross section of content and technology will elevate Kaleidescape's digital content strategy and enhance the consumer experience.

"Heather brings a unique set of skills to Kaleidescape as she championed at home experiences across several media companies including Sony Pictures, 20 th Century Fox and Warner Bros. Studios," said Tayloe Stansbury, CEO, Kaleidescape. "In addition, she has pioneered, built, launched and managed innovative in-home entertainment experiences like Pay-per-view and Video on Demand, and helped redefine digital storefront experiences to enhance the way customers engage with content."

In this role, she will be responsible for optimizing and enriching customer experiences across multiple touchpoints. This includes movie prioritization, licensing, and merchandising, as well as developing analytics-driven integrated customer engagement campaigns.

Heather has extensive knowledge of Kaleidescape, having worked with the company for several years at 20 th Century Fox. "Over the years I have been a huge advocate of Kaleidescape and admire its entrepreneurial spirit in driving innovations in digital media experiences," said Heather Olson Grundeman, vice president, customer engagement, Kaleidescape. "Kaleidescape has a unique opportunity to grow both its customer base and engagement with its players, and I believe my competitive and industry insights will help drive its leadership position in digital media."

Previously, Heather was vice president of global digital accounts at 20 th Century Fox where she licensed content and designed customer engagement strategies for tech companies such as Apple, Facebook, Oculus, Amazon, and Google. She constructed digital content strategies at the company, catapulting multi-platform engagement and profitability with high-profile tech brands. As executive director of international marketing at Sony Pictures, Heather pioneered international marketing campaigns and executed strategies across more than 150 territories. She also led analytics and marketing teams, meeting consumer demand by synthesizing data and overseeing catalog strategy and pricing lifecycle for Sony Picture film library releases.

Heather holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration and marketing from California State University, Northridge and was elected to an elite group of future leaders at Sony's Global Business Leadership University program.

About Kaleidescape

Kaleidescape is the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury home cinema. The company's internet-delivered movies include proprietary metadata that enables its award-winning movie players to produce a truly astonishing home cinema experience. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes and yachts. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in California, Kaleidescape sells its products exclusively through custom integrators.

