LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KAL Capital Markets ("KAL") is pleased to announce its role as sell-side investment banking advisor to Kemco Aerospace Manufacturing ("Kemco" or the "Company") , which has been acquired by Crestview Aerospace ("Crestview"), a portfolio company of American Industrial Partners.

KAL Capital acted as sole financial advisor to Kemco Aerospace Manufacturing

Kemco is a manufacturer of complex machine components and assemblies of varying complexity from wide-range of materials including aluminum, titanium and other exotic metals. The Company has established long-standing relationships with aerospace and defense OEMs including Bell, Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Kemco is housed across two state-of-the-art facilities totaling 90,000 square feet.

"Our clients at Kemco have built an exceptional business that was truly a best-in-class defense-focused machining business," commented Trevor Bohn, Partner at KAL Capital. "The business was well invested, had exceptional financial controls and content on a variety of well-funded DoD programs. We are exceptionally proud to be a small part of the Kemco story of success."

"For KAL Capital, this transaction represents our third A&D precision machining and fabrication M&A transaction over the past twelve months. We have developed a strong track-record of robust sell-side processes and exceptional outcomes within the aerospace and defense machining industry and look forward to continuing that momentum," said Ryan Murphy, Partner at KAL Capital.

CONTACT Will Connelly will@kalcap.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kal-capital-markets-announces-kemco-aerospace-manufacturing-acquisition-301386962.html

SOURCE KAL Capital Markets LLC