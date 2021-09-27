KAL Capital Advises Systima Technologies Transaction, Creating Leader In Space And Hypersonics Market

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KAL Capital is thrilled to announce its role as sell-side M&A advisor to Systima Technologies, Inc ("Systima") in their recent acquisition by Karman Missile & Space Systems ("Karman"), a portfolio company of Trive Capital.

Systima Technologies is a leading manufacturer of energetic components and complex integrated composite systems supporting the defense and space markets. Systima's expertise includes energetic and composite structures for missile, hypersonic and launch vehicle platforms, as well as insensitive munition technologies, aircraft weapon systems and flight testing. Systima's main campus is located in Mukilteo, WA and is a state-of-the-art facility with over 330,000 square feet for engineering and analysis, prototype development, testing, qualification and production. This facility also includes composite manufacturing, machine shop, energetics handling and integration and clean room production spaces.

"For KAL Capital, the space and hypersonic markets each remain an important strategic focus for the firm. Our activity in the sectors has accelerated dramatically in the past twelve months as the supply-chains for each are experiencing rapid consolidation," commented Ryan Murphy, Partner at KAL Capital. "We expect owners of businesses with significant exposure to these sectors to continue to explore liquidity events, particularly in hypersonics as many of these programs are transitioning from prototype into Low-Rate Initial Production."

"In terms of capabilities, we were thrilled to be associated with a business that represents such a unique, engineering-based value proposition to their customer-base. With over one hundred degreed engineers, Systima provides an incredible array of design services to a demanding customer-base focused on the extreme cutting-edge of military technology. Additionally, from an integrated-system perspective, Systima offers a unique marriage of energetic and composite design, prototype and manufacturing capabilities. KAL has provided M&A advice to a number of composite focused businesses, so this represents a great continuation and extension of a core practice area," said Trevor Bohn, Partner at KAL Capital.

Contact: Will Connelly 949-404-4205 will@kalcap.com

